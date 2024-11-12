TVLF appeal to Veerashaiva Lingayats on enumeration

Telangana Veerashaiva Lingayat Federation (TVLF) has appealed to all the Veerashaiva Lingayats/Linga Balijas across Telangana State to provide correct information about their caste to avoid being left out in the Telangana government’s comprehensive socio economic, employment and caste survey which is now in progress. The TVLF said that the community Veerashaiva Lingayat/Lingabalija has been given 115 code and listed in BC (D) group and asked the community to mention only Veerashaiva Lingayat or Linga Balija with code 115 when enumerators come home.

