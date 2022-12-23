ADVERTISEMENT

TV sets donated to Anganwadi school 

December 23, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Empowering Young Minds, a non-profit organisation, donated 10 smart televisions with digital learning content to Anganwadi school in Rayadurg, Ranga Reddy district.

EYM is the brainchild of Class XII student Rishika Reddy Lingamdinne and her classmates. The donation was part of EYM’s unique initiative to empower elementary and pre-primary children with new-age technological tools and thereby, improve their learning outcomes.

“Early childhood learning will pave the way for better socio-economic conditions, aligning with UN Sustainable Developmental Goals,” Rishika said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US