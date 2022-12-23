  1. EPaper
TV sets donated to Anganwadi school 

December 23, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Empowering Young Minds, a non-profit organisation, donated 10 smart televisions with digital learning content to Anganwadi school in Rayadurg, Ranga Reddy district.

EYM is the brainchild of Class XII student Rishika Reddy Lingamdinne and her classmates. The donation was part of EYM’s unique initiative to empower elementary and pre-primary children with new-age technological tools and thereby, improve their learning outcomes.

“Early childhood learning will pave the way for better socio-economic conditions, aligning with UN Sustainable Developmental Goals,” Rishika said.

