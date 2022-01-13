T.V. Narayana passes away

HYDERABAD

13 January 2022 00:31 IST

Koppula Eshwar, Kavitha pay tribute

Padmashri awardee and former member of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission T.V. Narayana passed away at the age of 96. He was a well known educationist who was also in government service as District Education Officer and Secretary of Board of Secondary Education before joining governing bodies of several colleges and universities.

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and TRS MLC K. Kavitha paid tributes to Narayana at his house in Masab Tank.

