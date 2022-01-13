TelanganaHYDERABAD 13 January 2022 00:31 IST
Comments
T.V. Narayana passes away
Updated: 13 January 2022 00:31 IST
Koppula Eshwar, Kavitha pay tribute
Padmashri awardee and former member of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission T.V. Narayana passed away at the age of 96. He was a well known educationist who was also in government service as District Education Officer and Secretary of Board of Secondary Education before joining governing bodies of several colleges and universities.
Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and TRS MLC K. Kavitha paid tributes to Narayana at his house in Masab Tank.
More In Telangana
Read more...