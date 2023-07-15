TV actor fires at estranged techie who came to visit wife, children 

July 15, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

High drama unfolded at a villa of a resort at Shamirpet on Saturday morning when a television actor allegedly used an air rifle to fire at a man, who went to meet his estranged wife and children.

Police said that the TV actor, Manoj Naidu, fired at Siddharth Das who is a software professional. Siddharth had separated from his wife and children and had come to meet them when Manoj Naidu fired at him with the air rifle.

DCP Medchal G. Sandeep said that around 8.30 a.m., Siddharth Das, 49, went to the villa, which was taken on lease by Manoj Naidu, 35, to meet his wife, Smitha, 42, and their two children.

“Siddharth Das and Smitha, both software professionals, got separated in 2019. Their divorce case proceedings are still in court. Das also has a restraining order from the court to stay away from the family. Smitha allegedly got into a relationship with Manoj and has been staying with him with her children,” said the DCP.

Police also said that Smitha’s 17-year-old son had filed a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) against Manoj Naidu alleging harassment. The CWC has taken up the complaint and started a probe.

On Saturday morning, while Das and Smitha were arguing, Naidu picked up the air rifle and opened fire at Das. “The pellets of the gun hit him but he was not injured. A case was booked under Section 506 of the IPC and other Sections of the Arms Act against Naidu, who has been arrested,” said the Shamirpet police.

