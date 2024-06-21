ADVERTISEMENT

TUWJ meet calls for constitution of media commission

Published - June 21, 2024 03:59 am IST - KHAMMAM

Some of the main resolutions passed in the conference included enactment of a special law to protect journalists, promotion of small newspapers and Urdu dailies, revival of wage board and awards for working journalists

The Hindu Bureau

The third State conference of the IJU-affiliated Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ), which concluded in Khammam on Thursday, passed 10 resolutions, including one seeking constitution of media commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the main resolutions passed in the conference included enactment of a special law to protect journalists, promotion of small newspapers and Urdu dailies, revival of wage board and awards for working journalists.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao addressed the journalist delegates earlier in the day. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was the chief guest at the valedictory session.

IJU president and Telangana Media Academy chairman K Sreenivas Reddy, TUWJ new president Virahat Ali and general secretary K Ramnarayana, and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US