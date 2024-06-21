TUWJ meet calls for constitution of media commission

The third State conference of the IJU-affiliated Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ), which concluded in Khammam on Thursday, passed 10 resolutions, including one seeking constitution of media commission.

Some of the main resolutions passed in the conference included enactment of a special law to protect journalists, promotion of small newspapers and Urdu dailies, revival of wage board and awards for working journalists.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao addressed the journalist delegates earlier in the day. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was the chief guest at the valedictory session.

IJU president and Telangana Media Academy chairman K Sreenivas Reddy, TUWJ new president Virahat Ali and general secretary K Ramnarayana, and others were present.