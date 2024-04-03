Tusker strays into Telangana, kills man in Asifabad

April 03, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a first in Telangana State, an elephant, which strayed from the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, trampled a farmer of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district to death on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the details shared by the Telangana Forest Department, a male sub-adult elephant entered the Burepally village of Koutala mandal of the district via Maharashtra border. The Forest Department’s Karjelly range staff started patrolling the border area on receipt of the information from Maharashtra.

At around 3 p.m., the pachyderm ventured into the agricultural fields of Burepally village and attacked a farmer named Alluri Shankar resulting in his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this incident, teams have been constituted with forest, police and revenue department staff, who cautioned the villagers not to venture out. Fire crackers have been procured to chase the elephant away, and the situation is being closely monitored by DFO, Asifabad Niraj Tiberwal and Shanta Ram, Field Director of Kawal Tiger Reserve.

The joint teams are monitoring the movement of the elephant from a safe distance, a note from the Forest Department said. It is learnt that the errant elephant got separated from its herd which had entered the Gadchiroli forests two days ago. It moved to the southern part of Maharashtra, and entered Telangana after crossing the Pranahita River.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden M.C. Pargaien spoke to the Asifabad District Collector and Superintendent of Police and requested their cooperation in tackling the problem. Compensation to the tune of ₹ 10 lakh is being arranged for the family of the deceased person, the note said.

The CWLW of Maharashtra and other officials also have been contacted for better exchange of information and further assistance and coordination if required.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.