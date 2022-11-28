Tushar moves HC, seeking transfer of MLAs’ poaching attempt case probe to CBI, three accused move bail pleas

November 28, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tushar Vellappally of Aleppey in Kerala, who was among the seven persons served notice by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the four TRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case, moved Telangana High Court, seeking a direction to transfer investigation of the case to CBI.

Mr. Tushar, who is also president of Bharath Dharma Jena Sena, wanted the HC to stay all further proceedings in the criminal case registered by Moinabad police over MLAs’ poaching attempt allegations. He stated that Moinabad police issued the FIR at 11.30 a.m. on October 26 and sent it to the court at 12.30 p.m.

But it reached the trial court concerned the next morning. The fact that it took 18 hours for the FIR to reach the court from Moinabad police station which was 18 km away was the main lapse of the case, the petitioner said.

Referring to the notice sent by the SIT under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code to him, the petitioner said that he had replied to the notice on November 21 seeking time to appear before it. The petitioner maintained that he learnt about a lookout circular issued by the SIT without acknowledging or replying to the reply sent by him.

The plea is likely to come up before the HC in a day or two. Meanwhile, the three accused in the MLAs’ poaching attempt case moved the HC seeking bail. The accused Ramachandra Bharathi alias Satish Sharma, Kore Nandu Kumar and Simhayajulu moved the bail petitions with the lower court rejecting their bail applications.