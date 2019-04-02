Turning an idea into the next big thing

Chandrakant Agarwal, director of FirstBuild, displaying the ice maker at IIT-H at Kandi, Sangareddy. Mohd. Arif

KANDI (SANGAREDDY DT.)

02 April 2019 00:44 IST

For the new breed of social entrepreneurs, pursuing innovative ideas with the potential to solve community problems, there is now help at hand.

FirstBuild, an arm of global appliance manufacturer GE Appliances, has been transforming ideas proposed by communities into products, and in little time.

Take the case of Opal Nugget Ice Maker. A community proposed manufacturing small nuggets of chewable ice instead of regular ice cubes since those were difficult to bite into. The idea was checked for feasibility and a team discussed the details with community members who proposed it in the US. After two and a half months, the proposal transformed into a product and now it is doing well in the market. FirstBuild is now considering bringing the product into the Indian market.

Another product borne out of community problem-solving exercise is precision Paragon Induction Cooktop. While the market is flooded with products where one can control the temperature of the oven, the cooktop helps control how hot the food should get. Once that temperature is set, the remaining task is done by the machine.

Both ideas were proposed by the community of Louisville, Kentucky, and both were transformed into product within months. “We will be starting our activity in Hyderabad in the next few months after successful launch in Louisville, USA (2014) and Shanghai, China (2017),” Chandrakant Agarwal, director of FirstBuild, told The Hindu. He was here to participate in e-Summit held at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H). He said they are open for ideas from communities from here as well and ready to work with them.