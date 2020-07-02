‘Turn Secretariat into COVID-19 hospital’

Hyderabad

02 July 2020 21:48 IST

Youth Congress stages dharna at Secretariat

Telangana Congress demanded that the Secretariat buildings be used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients instead of demolishing them as there would be a huge demand for hospital space in the coming months.

Reiterating the demand the Youth Congress led by its president, Anil Kumar Yadav, staged a dharna at the Secretariat on Thursday. Scores of Youth Congress workers raised slogans urging Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao think wisely and turn them into COVID centres.

Mr. Anil Yadav said the buildings were centrally located with adequate space for light and air apart from at a singular place where patients, doctors and support medical staff can be stationed together without any issues. Telangana has already earned notoriety for higher cases and fewer tests and this can be countered by using the Secretariat buildings.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy in a separate statement said the demolition of present structures and construction of a new Secretariat at a cost of nearly ₹ 1,000 crore would be a criminal waste of public money, especially in the present circumstances.