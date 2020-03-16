Turmeric ryots face problem of plenty

Turmeric at a market yard in Nizamabad.

NIZAMABAD

16 March 2020 00:51 IST

Huge stocks, impending bad weather lowering price of produce

An overcast sky has added to the worries of turmeric farmers in Nizamabad, who have transported large quantities of the produce to the agriculture market yard.

According to sources, huge quantities of turmeric are coming to the yard in the current season. In contrast to normal days, when 10,000 to 15,000 bags used to come daily, now, about 60,000 bags are reaching the yard from Nirmal and Jagityal.

As a result, the price of turmeric is going down. It is between ₹4,000 and ₹5,200 per quintal, which is a disappointing news for the farmers, who invested large amounts of money to raise the eight-month long crop. And, though the e-NAM was launched two years ago, upcountry traders are still not interested to trade online.

Advertising

Advertising

While farmers are awaiting help from the Central and State governments to get a good price, there is no response from the authorities. Farmers, who have demanded an MSP of ₹15,000 per quintal, are hoping to earn at least ₹8,000 per quintal to meet their costs.

Sudhala Gangaram, a farmer from Tadapakala of Ergatla mandal, brought in 22 quintals to the yard on Wednesday and is waiting for the ‘best price’. He said that he planted the crop in his one acre land and spent about ₹1 lakh for all costs. “However, the rate in the market is very disheartening,” he said.

Even as the market yard turned yellow with huge mounds of turmeric, farmers are eagerly waiting for clearance of stocks before it rains and damages their produce. “The price is very low, lower than last year. I am unable to get back even the coolie and fertilizer costs. Wages of workers have gone up and fertilizer has become dear,” deplores Aggu Chukkanna of Mendora in Bheemgal mandal.

Manthani Ganga Reddy of Manthani village says that the highest price is ₹5,000 per quintal. “I got ₹4,700 for my ‘erraguntu’ variety,” he said.

When asked, the authorities said that they have been trying to link all the markets in the country to e-NAM and promote direct purchase. With direct purchase, there won’t be any such problems, they said.