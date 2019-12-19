Turmeric farmers worried over low price, low yield

Coupled with the low price in the market and fear of low yield of crop this season, turmeric farmers are worried in the backdrop of their repeated appeals and representations to State and Central governments for the announcement of turmeric board and minimum support price falling on deaf ears.

According to horticulture experts, due to dumpa tegulu (tuber disease) following heavy rains the yield is likely to fall by 20 to 25 per cent. Normally, there is a 20 to 25 quintals yield per acre but given the conditions it may not cross a maximum of 18 to 20 quintals this year. With the fields getting water logged due to excess rainfall, the growth of root has been affected, they said.

Similar conditions reportedly prevailed in turmeric growing areas of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Contrary to the general market principle that when supply is less, demand and price are high this season supply and price are likely to be very less. As of now, just before the arrival of new crop the old crop rate is ₹6,000 per quintal in the market here.

“The rate for the new crop could be ₹5,500 per quintal as it contains high amount of moisture. The new crop would start coming in next few days and arrival would continue up to February. Nizamabad market has become the largest one in the country superseding the Erode market in the last two years. On an average, 9 to 10 lakh quintals of turmeric comes to the market,” said Sandeep Akula, a leading trader at Gandhi Ganj.

“In Maharashtra there are three-four markets for turmeric but in the State we have only one. It is grown in about 33,000 acres which is the largest extent in the country. The promise made by different political parties for a turmeric board and MSP remain on paper,” said M. Sai Reddy, a farmer.