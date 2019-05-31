Telangana

Turmeric farmers waiting for higher price

The Kesamudram agricultural market is witnessing huge arrivals of turmeric here and farmers were preferring to wait for the price to go up.

For now, a quintal of turmeric is commanding a high of ₹ 6,364 and low of ₹ 3,289. The market witnessed arrival of 5,566 quintals on May 28 on single day. A total of 760 farmers brought two varieties of turmeric totalling to over 5,000 quintals on Thursday. The season began with turmeric commanding a price of ₹ 5,700 per quintal to ₹ 5,900. Now, the price came down by ₹ 100 per quintal, which is still a good price compared to other markets. However, the farmers were hoarding their produce hoping that price would go up to ₹ 10,000 per quintal.

Market officials say if there were rains next month and there would more arrivals of turmeric and price might fluctuate. “The average price would be around ₹ 5,000 plus depending on the arrivals. If there are more arrivals, the price would come down,” they said.

