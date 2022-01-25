Turmeric farmers obstruct convoy of BJP MP

‘Dharmapuri Aravind belied the promise of getting turmeric board sanctioned’

Turmeric farmers in Nizamabad district allegedly obstructed the convoy of BJP-MP Dharmapuri Aravind, who was on his way to Nandipet mandal, at Isapally on Tuesday stating that the MP had deceived them on the promise of getting the turmeric board sanctioned to Nizamabad.

According to the information reaching here, the turmeric farmers of Aluru and Degaon villages obstructed the MP’s convoy by placing old tyres of vehicles across the road and torching them at Gangupally first. A section of turmeric farmers also flaunted the copies of bond (non-judicial stamp) paper in which he promised to get the turmeric board sanctioned.

During the run up to the 2019 elections to Lok Sabha, Mr. Aravind promised to the farming community in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency that he would get the turmeric board sanctioned to the district and also get proper minimum support price fixed for both turmeric and red jowar after getting elected as MP. In case he failed to keep both promises, he would quit as MP and participate in the farmers/people’s movement for the same.

Mr. Aravind made the promise in writing on a judicial stamp paper in March 2019 and by signing it. His election team made copies of the promise and distributed it in villages where turmeric is grown in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

At Isapally village, turmeric farmers stage a protest dharna against Mr. Aravind and his failure to keep the promise made to them. A section of the farmers obstructed the convoy there by holding placards. Although the MP’s convoy tried to proceed forward, the farmers prevented it from moving ahead forcing him to cancel his visit mid-way and return to Nizamabad.

Reacting to the farmers’ protest, Armoor MLA (TRS) A. Jeevan Reddy said it was almost three years now for the BJP MP’s promise. He neither got sanctioned the turmeric board nor got fixed proper support price to turmeric and red jowar.

Further, he had also belied on his promise of quitting as MP for failing to keep the pre-poll promise made to farmers. He justified the anger of turmeric farmers and said they would not allow him to visit villages in the constituency and question him on the turmeric board everywhere.

He also denied the charges of BJP leaders that TRS activists obstructed and attacked the convoy of Mr. Aravind.