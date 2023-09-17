HamberMenu
Tummala joins Congress; Kharge presents him party scarf

Earlier in the day, Tummala Rao resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti and sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

September 17, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao joined the Congress party in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who invited him offering the party’s scarf.

Mr. Rao met the Congress president at the Taj Krishna hotel where the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is being held. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Khammam Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were among present. His entry is likely to further strengthen the Congress in the erstwhile Khammam district.

Mr. Rao, earlier in the day, resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He was upset with the BRS for denying him a ticket for the Palair constituency that he represented earlier. In 2018 elections, he lost to the Congress candidate, Kandala Upender Reddy, who later defected to the ruling party. The BRS has renominated Mr.Reddy.

A strong leader from the Kamma community, Mr. Rao is likely to emerge as the face of the community in the Congress apart from former Union Minister, Renuka Chowdary. Having worked in the Cabinets of N.T. Rama Rao, N. Chandrababu Naidu in the combined Andhra Pradesh and in Chandrashekhar Rao’s Cabinet after the formation of Telangana, he has strong influence in the district. Congress doesn’t have any big faces from the Kamma community after the State was divided.

He may not be given ticket for Palair constituency in the Congress as well but is likely to be pitted against Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who has emerged as the face of Kamma community that has strong presence in the combined Khammam district. Mr.Rao also has personal scores to settle with the Minister as he sees him as responsible for undermining his services to the party, and also ignoring him after he became the Minister.

Jitta joins Congress

Suspended BJP leader from Bhongir, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy joined the Congress at the residence of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy on Saturday. Former BJP MLA, Yennam Srinivasa Reddy, who was also suspended from BJP recently for anti-party activities, is likely to join the Congress party.

