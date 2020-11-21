Tukkapur villagers protest Kaleshwaram canal works

SIDDIPET

21 November 2020 23:31 IST

Several villagers, including women, arrested during the agitation

Tension prevailed for some time at Tukkapur in Toguta mandal on Saturday when villagers protested against the construction of a canal, as part of the Kaleshwaram 3rd tmcft, adjacent to the village.

The Congress led by Ch. Srinivas Reddy called for the protest, which saw a large gathering of people, mostly women. Some of the women even had a heated argument with the police.

Since Saturday morning, a large police contingent was posted in the village to thwart any untoward incident. Villagers alleged that they had already lost their land and were even unable to get daily labour work.

“We are unable to get daily wages. And the police are sending us away when we are demanding justice,” said a few furious women.

“A large number of people took part in the agitation irrespective of party affiliations to protect the interests of the village. Police arrested everybody on the road. Even women were not spared and thrown into police vehicles,” the sarpanch said.

He added that a scribe who went there to cover the agitation was also taken into custody, though he was released later. Villagers charged that the authorities have failed to provide Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) to those who approached the judiciary despite directions from the High Court. On Friday, bhoomi puja and movement of heavy machinery near the village created tension among people. Villagers alleged that the puja was done for works sans permission.