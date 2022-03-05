Tukaram Gate RUB launched

Road Under Bridge built with an expenditure of ₹72 crore

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said works worth ₹6,000 crore have been completed in the city under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Mr. Rama Rao launched the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Tukaram Gate on Friday, built with an expenditure of ₹72 crore, along with Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Deputy Speaker T. Padmarao Goud.

Infrastructural requirements to ease traffic issues near railway lines in Secunderabad, Khairatabad and Sanathnagar constituencies have been pending for decades. They are being taken up now.

Attempts are being made to resolve them now, through construction of underpasses, flyovers, ROBs and RUBs, Mr.Rama Rao said. A few works have already been taken up, while deliberations are on with the higher officials of the South Central Railway for more such projects.

Mr. Padmarao Goud said the RUB will resolve the traffic congestion in Malkajgiri, Marredpally, Mettuguda and Lalapet roads, besides improving connectivity to Moula Ali, Malkajgiri, Tarnaka and Secunderabad.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar were present during the launch.