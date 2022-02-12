Tuition teacher held for ‘misbehaviour’

Jawaharnagar police in Rachakonda police commissionerate limits have arrested a private teacher allegedly for misbehaviour and making sexual advances towards a minor girl student.

Police said parents of the victim reported the incident at around 10 p.m. on Friday.

It was learnt that the girl, who had been attending tuitions by 26-year-old Sandeep in the same locality, raised an alarm and escaped the situation. Reportedly, the incident took place after tuition time.

Soon parents and the locals who learnt about the incident thrashed Sandeep and handed him to the police.

Jawaharnagar police said the teacher was booked under provisions of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.