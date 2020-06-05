Tudum Debba calls for State bandh

ADILABAD

05 June 2020 18:40 IST

In protest against scrapping of law of reservation for tribals in Agency area

The Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi, better known as Tudum Debba, on Friday gave a call for State bandh on June 9 to protest the scrapping of GO Ms. 3 which had given 100 % reservation to tribal people in jobs in Agency areas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. At a press conference, Tudum Debba Adilabad district president Godam Ganesh appealed to all sections of society to extend cooperation in making the bandh successful against the injustices to the Adivasis. Advertising Advertising

