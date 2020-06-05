The Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi, better known as Tudum Debba, on Friday gave a call for State bandh on June 9 to protest the scrapping of GO Ms. 3 which had given 100 % reservation to tribal people in jobs in Agency areas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. At a press conference, Tudum Debba Adilabad district president Godam Ganesh appealed to all sections of society to extend cooperation in making the bandh successful against the injustices to the Adivasis.
Tudum Debba calls for State bandh
In protest against scrapping of law of reservation for tribals in Agency area
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Next Story