TU VC blames IAS officer for making varsity a ‘centre of controversy’

May 05, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana University vice-chancellor D. Ravinder said that senior bureaucrat and former Commissioner of Collegiate & Technical Education, Naveen Mittal, made the university a centre of controversy.

Mr. Mittal, who was also the director of RUSA (Rashtriya Ucchatam Siksha Abhiyan), is the reason for stopping ₹20 crore grants to the university, he alleged.

Prof. Ravinder released a two-page press disclosure on Friday and recounted the recent developments in the university. He said that Mr. Mittal, due to his vested interests, was instigating certain elements to personally target him and put the university in bad light.

Recollecting the High Court order on resolution of the 55th executive council meeting, he said that Mr. Mittal had wanted his nominee as the registrar. “He appears to be willing to release this ₹20 crore amount to TU only when he appoints his choice of nominee as the registrar. This is highly deplorable, and one can easily understand his intentions,” he wrote.

Prof. Ravinder, through the press disclosure, also appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to put a check on the “undue interference by Mr. Mittal” and allow the university to function normally.