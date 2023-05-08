TU V-C is cause and reason behind misdeeds and controversies in varsity, charges Commissioner Collegiate Education 

May 08, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissioner of Collegiate Education has asserted that Telangana University Vice-Chancellor D. Ravinder has been the cause and reason for all the misdeeds and controversies in the university ever since his appointment to the post in May 2021.

The allegations made against the Commissioner of Collegiate Education were aimed at thwarting the efforts of the Commissioner and the members of the Executive Council of the university to correct the misdeeds and save the university from being tarnished and damaged beyond repair.

The Vice-Chancellor had changed the registrars of the university thrice, unilaterally, without approval of the Executive Council, the Commissioner said in a clarification to the report published in these columns a couple of days ago.

The commissioner recalled how the Vice-Chancellor changed registrar Naseem with Kanakaiah even before the latter completed her tenure. The Executive Council had nullified the appointment of Kanakaiah as his appointment was illegal, and appointed M. Yadagiri in his place. However, the incumbent was unilaterally evicted from the post and Shivshankar was appointed in his place with no intimation to and approval of the council.

The government had issued orders and instructed the Vice-Chancellor and the registrar of the university not to take up any recruitment until the government permitted them in this regard. However, in clear violation of the Government Orders, Mr. Ravinder appointed many outsourcing employees without either consulting or taking prior approval from the government or the Executive Council or even without issuing any notification in this regard. He also decided different remuneration to the same category of posts.

Prof. Ravinder had similarly taken up “illegal” promotions in connivance with the then Registrar Prof. Kanakaiah. Though there was only one sanctioned post of assistant registrar in the university, two superintendents were promoted as assistant registrars. Likewise, three junior assistants who were working in the examination branch with only B.Tech qualification were promoted as programmers to teach students in some post-graduate courses. “Even though there are no programmer posts, nine programmers have been illegally appointed and some of them are promoted illegally.”

“In view of the administrative, financial and academic irregularities committed by the Vice-Chancellor and his utter disregard for Government Orders and instructions and University’s Act and statutes, the commissioner of collegiate education has intervened to set right the misdeeds and misappropriation of funds and not with vested interests or to personally target the Vice-Chancellor as alleged by him,” the release said.