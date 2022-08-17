TU students stage protest demanding basic facilities

We don’t even have a photocopy machine on campus, say students

Staff Reporter Hyderabad
August 17, 2022 20:32 IST

Telangana University students having meals at the Vice-Chancellor’s guesthouse, in protest against the poor quality of food served in hostels, in Nizamabad, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. RAMANA

The Telangana University campus at Dichpally was rocked by massive protest by scores of students on the university campus demanding basic amenities.

The agitating students said that the State-run university lacks basic facilities such as a round-the-clock doctor, updated books in the library, a proper canteen, a generator at the girls’ hostel, wi-fi, and basic sports equipment. They also demanded the university provide chairs and tables in the mess, nutritious meals, reading chairs in the study rooms, an ambulance, repainting of the girls’ hostel and a proper laboratory for the science department. The agitating students have also demanded the university vice-chancellor, Prof. D. Ravinder, start the construction of the auditorium, and special budget for sports.

“We don’t even have a photocopy machine on the campus and have to travel at least five kilometres to get paper photocopies. And moreover, the food in the mess is horrible. We can’t even describe the taste,” said B. Shiva, an MBA student, and university president of ABVP.

He said that they started the protest on Tuesday morning and till Wednesday evening, the V-C didn’t give an assurance to resolve their demands. “Today, we staged a protest in front of his guesthouse, but he locked himself in. Earlier, we also submitted a memorandum of our demands, but he is not ready to give an assurance in writing to resolve our problems. Instead, we are being threatened by the heads of respective departments,” Mr. Shiva said.

The students allege that Mr. Ravinder wants to buy more time until they start attending the classes. He does not want to take up the issue with the government, they said.

