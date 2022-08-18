TU students continue protest

Staff Reporter Hyderabad
August 18, 2022 22:35 IST

Students’ organisations from the Left and right parties in Telangana University at Dichpally continued their protest for the third day in a row on Thursday demanding basic amenities such as updated books in the library, round-the-clock doctor, wi-fi, a generator at the girls’ hostel, apart from other demands.

Student leaders said that despite repeated talks, the authorities were not ready to address their demands. “Therefore, we continue our protests,” said a student leader B. Shiva. He alleged that Prof. Kanakiah from Telugu department called the agitating students ‘paid artists’ and also allegedly misbehaved with two girl students.

“We demand the authority to take action against Prof. Kanakiah and suspend him immediately. We have burnt his effigy near Administrative block today,” he said. The students said that irrespective of the organisation and departments, they had come forward demanding basic amenities on the campus.

