TU South Campus being neglected: student JAC

Students JAC leaders of Telangana University, South Campus at Biknoor have accused the varsity authorities of turning a deaf ear to their appeals for resolution of a multitude of problems on campus.

Senior IAS officer Neethu Kumari Prasad was appointed as Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) two months ago, but she has not visited the varsity even once so far, they said in a press release issued on Saturday, adding that the administration has been completely derailed.

Though ₹20 crore was sanctioned under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan to the university, there is no clarity about how much of that amount would be spent on South Campus, the student leaders said, demanding that internal roads, lighting and other facilities should immediately be provided.

They also raised security concerns, considering that security staff are not available on campus.