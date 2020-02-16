TU South Campus being neglected: student JAC

Students JAC leaders of Telangana University, South Campus at Biknoor have accused the varsity authorities of turning a deaf ear to their appeals for resolution of a multitude of problems on campus.
Senior IAS officer Neethu Kumari Prasad was appointed as Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) two months ago, but she has not visited the varsity even once so far, they said in a press release issued on Saturday, adding that the administration has been completely derailed.
Though ₹20 crore was sanctioned under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan to the university, there is no clarity about how much of that amount would be spent on South Campus, the student leaders said, demanding that internal roads, lighting and other facilities should immediately be provided.
They also raised security concerns, considering that security staff are not available on campus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.