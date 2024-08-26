ADVERTISEMENT

TTGDA writes to National Task Force

Published - August 26, 2024 11:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) has written a letter to the chairman of the National Task Force, established by the Supreme Court, to propose enhanced safety protocols for both senior and junior doctors nationwide. In their letter, the association highlighted critical issues in government hospitals, including infrastructure and staffing challenges, as well as concerns about security and administration. “Representing healthcare professionals across the country, we are committed to contribute to the improvement of safety and security for all healthcare personnel,” the letter stated.

