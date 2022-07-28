TTGDA members demand removal of in-charge DME

Dr. Ramesh Reddy said some concentrating on private practise are against him

About 100 doctors who are members of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) have demanded that K. Ramesh Reddy be removed from the post of in-charge Director of Medical Education (DME).

The doctors from 17 units of TTGDA from various districts reached the health campus in Koti on Wednesday and met the DME to discuss their demands, which include implementation of general transfers, encashment of Earned Leaves, Career Advancement Scheme to be implemented, and others.

Association president Mohd Anwar said that some of the reasons they wanted Dr. Ramesh Reddy to be removed from the post were that the DME was not communicating their issues to the government, their demands were not addressed, and that he was not being courteous to fellow doctors.

Dr. Ramesh Reddy said that he had been insisting on everyone to be present for patient care, and to be available at hospital during working hours, which was not palatable to some who were concentrating on private practise.

“They are against me. I have done the maximum for betterment of patient care and for doctors in the last five years,” said Dr. Ramesh Reddy. He added that the issues raised by the association members were under active consideration of the government.