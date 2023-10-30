HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTDP chief resigns after TDP decides not to contest in Telangana elections

It is not fair to the cadre who have been preparing for over a year for the elections, says Kasani Gnaneshwar

October 30, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) chief Kasani Gnaneshwar resigned as the party president as he found no reason to continue after the party took the decision not to contest in Telangana elections.

Mr. Gnaneshwar said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the party will not contest in the elections without citing any reasons when he met him. He said even Nara Lokesh was not available despite trying to reach him to find the reasons to stay from the elections.

Mr. Gnaneshwar said after preparing the cadre over one year for contest it was unfair to ask them to stay out of the election process.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.