TTDP chief resigns after TDP decides not to contest in Telangana elections

October 30, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) chief Kasani Gnaneshwar resigned as the party president as he found no reason to continue after the party took the decision not to contest in Telangana elections.

Mr. Gnaneshwar said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the party will not contest in the elections without citing any reasons when he met him. He said even Nara Lokesh was not available despite trying to reach him to find the reasons to stay from the elections.

Mr. Gnaneshwar said after preparing the cadre over one year for contest it was unfair to ask them to stay out of the election process.