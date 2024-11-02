ADVERTISEMENT

TTD chief says only Hindu staff in Tirumala, but Centre wants non-Muslims in Waqf Boards: Owaisi

Updated - November 02, 2024 01:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

The recently appointed chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said he would speak to the Andhra Pradesh government on how to deal with staff members belonging to other religions

PTI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the recently appointed chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the Hindu-only staff policy in Tirumala, whereas the NDA government at the Centre wants to induct non-Muslims in Waqf Boards.

In a post on X on Friday night, he said, “Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ chairman says that only Hindus should work in Tirumala. But Modi govt wants to make it mandatory for there to be non-Muslims in Waqf Boards & Waqf Council. Most Hindu Endowment laws insist that only Hindus should be its members. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander, no?” The newly-designated chairman of TTD Board rd B R Naidu on October 31 said all those who work at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, should be Hindus.

Mr. Naidu said he would speak to the Andhra Pradesh government on how to deal with staff members belonging to other religions, whether they should be sent to other government departments or given VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme).

Tirupati

