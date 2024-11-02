GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD chief says only Hindu staff in Tirumala, but Centre wants non-Muslims in Waqf Boards: Owaisi

The recently appointed chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said he would speak to the Andhra Pradesh government on how to deal with staff members belonging to other religions

Updated - November 02, 2024 01:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the recently appointed chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the Hindu-only staff policy in Tirumala, whereas the NDA government at the Centre wants to induct non-Muslims in Waqf Boards.

In a post on X on Friday night, he said, “Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ chairman says that only Hindus should work in Tirumala. But Modi govt wants to make it mandatory for there to be non-Muslims in Waqf Boards & Waqf Council. Most Hindu Endowment laws insist that only Hindus should be its members. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander, no?” The newly-designated chairman of TTD Board rd B R Naidu on October 31 said all those who work at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, should be Hindus.

Mr. Naidu said he would speak to the Andhra Pradesh government on how to deal with staff members belonging to other religions, whether they should be sent to other government departments or given VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme).

Published - November 02, 2024 01:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.