TSWRSS student all set to join NDA

December 24, 2022 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Avula Umakanth, a cadet of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Sainik School (TSWRSS) at Rukmapur, is all set to join the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, and will undergo Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot officer training in December. He becomes the second cadet from the Social Welfare Residential Sainik School, Rukmapur, to join the prestigious NDA since the school was established in 2018.

The Sainik school was established to train boys from socio-economically weaker sections for a career in the Indian defence forces.

“My heartfelt thanks to the government for starting an exclusive Sainik school for less privileged students like me without which I wouldn’t have even dreamt of becoming an IAF pilot in my wildest dreams, given my poor economic background. I am looking forward to serve the nation with a sense great pride and honour,” said Cadet Umakanth.

A native of Bibinagar, Cadet Umakanth’s father works as a data entry operator while mother is an anganwadi teacher. Cadet Umakanth attributes his success to the training that he received in the Sainik school, and support of TSWREIS secretary Ronald Rose.

“This is a moment of great honour and pride for Telangana to see such a young boy from less privileged background getting selected for the IAF in the officer cadre,” said Minister for Scheduled Castes Development Department Koppula Eeshwar. He appreciated the dedicated efforts of Mr. Rose and his team.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and principal secretary Rahul Bojja also congratulated Cadet Umakanth on his outstanding feat and appreciated the Sainik school staff for their commitment and dedication, said a press release on Friday.