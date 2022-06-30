TSWREIS students excel in SSC exams

Students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) proved their mettle yet again by securing an overall pass percentage of 98.14, as against the State average pass percentage of 90%.

A total of 18,545 students appeared for the SSC examination of which 18,200 passed. For the first time in the history of TSWREIS, 126 institutions secured 100% results and 287 students achieved 10/10 GPA.

Minister for SC Development Koppula Eshwar and secretary Ronald Rose congratulated the students and appreciated the teachers for shaping the destiny of underprivileged students through quality education, said a press release.