TSWREIS invites online applications

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for admission into COEs - Centres of Excellence, general and vocational colleges in social welfare residential educational institutions for the academic year 2022-2023.

The candidates appearing for SSC exam in March, 2022 and 10th class through CBSE/ICSE in the academic 2021-2022 on a regular basis are eligible to apply for the the TSWR JC & COE CET – 2022. Candidates can submit online applications from January 6 to January 25 by 5 p.m. Entrance exam will be conducted on February 20 (Sunday) in designated centres across Telangana.

Candidates are instructed to visit the TSWREIS websites www.tswreis.ac.in ; www.tsswreisjc.cgg.gov in for prospectus and other admission related details, said a press release.


