TSWREIS institutions vie for cleanest tag

Week-long Swachh Gurukul drive launched at 268 of its institutions

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 05, 2022 00:00 IST

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) launched a week-long ‘Swachh Gurukul Drive’ at all of its 268 institutions.

TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose said the main purpose of the drive is to keep the institutions neat and clean with the involvement of students, teachers, parents, public representatives and district officials. The drive involves the segregation of waste for recycling/disposal purpose, cleaning classrooms, school campuses and dormitories, checking and cleaning washrooms, toilets, water tanks, drainage blocks, outlets and waterlogged areas.

Third-party teams nominated by the respective district collectors will inspect the institutions and adjudge the best of the lot. State-level awards will be given to the best performers.

Competitions on the importance of sanitation drive, cleanliness drive in kitchen and dining area, plantation drive, and cultural events depicting the importance of cleanliness will be held till September 11, said a press release.

