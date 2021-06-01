TSWREIS has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission into B.Sc. (MPC) and B.A. (HEP) degree First year degree courses in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women, Bhongir, for the academic year 2021-22 . The last date for submission of online applications is 20.06.2021. The candidates are instructed to visit TSWREIS website, a press release said.
TSWREIS extends last date for admission
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD ,
June 01, 2021 18:33 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD ,
June 01, 2021 18:33 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 1, 2021 6:35:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/tswreis-extends-last-date-for-admission/article34700154.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story