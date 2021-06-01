TSWREIS extends last date for admission

TSWREIS has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission into B.Sc. (MPC) and B.A. (HEP) degree First year degree courses in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women, Bhongir, for the academic year 2021-22 . The last date for submission of online applications is 20.06.2021. The candidates are instructed to visit TSWREIS website, a press release said.