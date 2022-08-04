TSWREI to launch BSc in design and tech

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREI) Society will launch a BSc honours course in Design and Technology at the TSW-Residential Degree College (RDC) for women, Sircilla, affiliated to Satavahana University.

“It is an excellent opportunity for students who want to pursue a career in fashion and garment industry,” said TSWREI secretary Ronald Rose.

The TSWREI Society invited applications from eligible candidates (women) for admission which would be conducted through a state-level common entrance test exam ‘TSW-DeTAT 22’. “We also invite applications from women candidates for guest faculty position to teach the course at TSWRDC-Sircilla. For details and applications, one can visit www.tswreis.ac.in.,” he said.