TSWREI to launch BSc in design and tech
The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREI) Society will launch a BSc honours course in Design and Technology at the TSW-Residential Degree College (RDC) for women, Sircilla, affiliated to Satavahana University.
“It is an excellent opportunity for students who want to pursue a career in fashion and garment industry,” said TSWREI secretary Ronald Rose.
The TSWREI Society invited applications from eligible candidates (women) for admission which would be conducted through a state-level common entrance test exam ‘TSW-DeTAT 22’. “We also invite applications from women candidates for guest faculty position to teach the course at TSWRDC-Sircilla. For details and applications, one can visit www.tswreis.ac.in.,” he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.