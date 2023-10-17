Tsunami warning centre in Hyderabad completes 16 years

October 17, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC), housed in INCOIS here, has so far monitored 102 tsunamigenic events with a magnitude of over 6.5 on the Richter Scale and had given alerts about potential tsunamis for seven large events to coastal regions across the Indian Ocean Rim. The facility, which has just completed 16 years of service, monitors the two tsunamigenic source regions of Andaman-Sumatra and Makran subduction zones in the Indian Ocean where a quake in the seabed could trigger a tsunami that could hit India’s east and west coast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.