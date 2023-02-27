HamberMenu
TSSPDCL gets rooftop solar energy award

February 27, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL or Southern Discom) has been presented with solar rooftop energy award by the Indian Chamber of Commerce third green urja awards and conference in the silver (EPS/RESCO) category.

The discom has been selected for the award for promoting environment-friendly green energy generation to reduce the burden of thermal generation and to reduce transmission losses. The discom has been encourage consumers to go for rooftop solar energy generation with net metering system.

Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy stated that in tune with the solar policy unveiled by the State Government in 2014, the installed capacity of solar power had gone up to 5,748 megawatt in the State now from mere 71 MW at the time of State formation. In Southern Discom, it had gone up to 4,025 MW including 259 MW in the net metering system from just 0.45 MW.

