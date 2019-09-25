TSSPDCL forms 25 disaster management teams

In the wake of heavy rains in the city, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) has cautioned people against accidents involving electricity supply and suggested precautionary measures.

Chairman and Managing Director of TSSPDCL G. Raghuma Reddy said they have formed 25 disaster management teams for Greater Hyderabad limits to respond to emergency situations. He directed the field staff of Hyderabad South, Secunderabad and Cyber City circles to be alert round the clock. The field staff have been told to go on patrolling, particularly in the low-lying areas with apartment complexes.

The residents of apartment complexes, particularly those with cellars, have been asked to be more cautious as rainwater accumulation in the cellars can lead to electrical accidents. Residents have been suggested to inform about such situations, including interruptions in power supply, to the electricity department control room by calling on 7382072104, 7382072106, 7382071574 and 1912 and 100. People have also been suggested to stay away from electricity poles, transformers and transmission lines. The field engineers and staff having low-lying areas in their purview have been told to be available to fuse-off-call offices to attend to emergency situations.