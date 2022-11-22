TSSPDCL bags awards in technology adoption, performance improvement

November 22, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has bagged two awards – first rank under the technology adoption category and third rank under the performance improvement category at the Indian Chamber of Commerce 16 th India Energy Summit and 10 th Innovation with Impact Awards for Discoms–2022 held in New Delhi last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the discom officials, the jury has chosen Southern Discom for its outstanding performance in adoption of technologies and performance improvements. It has adopted various IT and mobile-based initiatives for monitoring power supply, billing, collections, redress of consumer grievances at various levels.

The technologies adopted are amicable to consumers to register their no-power complaints, billing complaints, availing new service connections and other service-related issues. It is also facilitating the officials to monitor the progress and status of each consumer grievance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With regard to performance improvement, the Southern Discom has spent about ₹13,404 crore for development of distribution network since June 2014. The network improvement has resulted in huge growth in per capita energy consumption – from 1,184 units in 2013-14 to 2,126 units in 2021-22. It has also helped decrease in transmission and distribution losses from 13.47% to 9.14 % during the period.

Director (Projects) T. Srinivas received the awards at an event held in New Delhi. He handed over the awards to Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US