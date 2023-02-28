HamberMenu
TSSPDCL assistant engineer arrested for taking bribe

February 28, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, on Tuesday, caught an assistant engineer of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited of Keesara section red-handed while he was taking a bribe of ₹12,000.

The ACB note said that the accused officer, S. Anil Kumar, had demanded and accepted the bribe from a private electrical contractor to prepare the work completion report and forward the same to the higher office.

The officer was arrested and was being produced before a special court.

