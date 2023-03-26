TSRTC’s AC sleeper buses to hit the road on March 27

March 26, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will ply air-conditioned sleeper buses with high-tech features on select routes from Monday.

In the first phase, 16 AC sleeper buses will be operated on the routes of Bengaluru and Hubli in Karnataka, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

A release said that the corporation had recently launched 630 super luxury buses, eight non-AC sleeper-cum-seater buses and four non-AC sleeper buses to improve facilities for passengers. Following good response, the TSRTC management decided to make available new AC sleeper buses with state-of-the-art facilities for people travelling to distant places. Like the non-AC sleeper buses, the AC sleeper buses are christened as ‘Lahari-Ammaodi Anubhuthi’.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan and managing director V.C. Sajjanar will be present for the inaugural ceremony at 9.30 a.m. at L.B. Nagar bus stop on Vijayawada route.

Tracking system

For the first time, the latest technology has been added to the AC sleeper buses. Keeping in mind the safety of the passengers, the buses have been provided with tracking system and panic button facility. They will be connected to the TSRTC control room. Officials will respond to the panic buzzes instantly.

The 12-metre-long AC sleeper buses have a capacity of 30 berths — 15 each in upper and lower berths. There will be water bottle facility along with mobile charging points at the berths. Reading lamps have also been installed at each berth. The buses have LED display boards at the front and back to display details of the destinations.