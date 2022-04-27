TSRTC urged to release festival advance ahead of Eid

Former RTC Board director M. Nageswara Rao on Tuesday urged the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to release festival advance ahead of Eid.

Mr. Rao said that with Eid scheduled to be celebrated in the first week of May, the festival advance should be released by April 29. This was the practice at RTC for all festivals irrespective of faith, he added.

He reminded the TSRTC management that the festival advance would greatly help workers and enable them to celebrate the upcoming festival with their family and friends.

Mr. Rao also said that two pay revisions for TSRTC workers were pending, along with dearness allowance arrears since 2019 and payment of bond amounts.

“The Board has not taken seriously the continuous losses suffered by the corporation from 2014 to 2022, amounting to thousands of crores, and failed to find the reasons behind these losses. The RTC is a service organisation, not a commercial one,” he said.