TSRTC unions meet party leaders, urge them to take up corporation’s cause

Ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly session, Union leaders of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation met various leaders of political parties and sought thier cooperation in bringing to light the issue which the transport juggernaut has been facing.

Union leaders from the TSRTC Employees Union, Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union, and others met Congress Member of Parliament Revanth Reddy and legislator Bhatti Vikramarka, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Etala Rajender and explained to them the issues which employees have been dealing with.

The unions have demanded that extensive discussion on the state of affairs of the TSRTC be had in the Legislative Assembly. The TSRTC should be given 2% allocation of the entire budgetary outlay. This must be used for employees welfare, and for purchasing new buses.

The union stated that minimum salary for employees is ₹ 16,880. The demanded that this be raised to ₹ 18,000. They also stated that pay scale revision is pending from April 2017 and demanded that this be implemented without delay.

The removal of the employees welfare board was also demanded. Union leaders claimed that this board does not have legal value, and that union elections must be conducted as this is long overdue. Further, they demanded that instead of a five-tier system, two tiers - zone and division - be removed. This would help the TSRTC in the long run, they said.