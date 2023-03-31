TSRTC told to compensate bus passenger charged extra even after removal of traffic curbs

March 31, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TSCDRC) directed the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to pay ₹25,000 to a passenger for charging him different fares on the same route.

The Commission observed that while a higher fare was charged owing to a road diversion resulting in a longer trip, the diversion was removed much before the complainant’s journey, but TSRTC kept the higher fare in force for nearly eight months.

The TSCDRC was dealing with a first appeal filed by opposite parties TSRTC and TSRTC depot manager, Mahabubabad, after a District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered payment of ₹50,000 as compensation. The complainant was Y. Bhaskar, a resident of Aler.

Mr. Bhaskar stated that on August 23, 2017, he and his wife boarded a bus from Jangaon depot to Hyderabad and paid ₹63 each. They returned to Aler on the same day but were charged ₹69 each. When Mr. Bhaskar sought to know the reason for being charged ₹6 extra per ticket, the conductor spoke to him rudely. He then sought information on why he was charged more under the Right to Information Act. Information given to him showed that there were traffic diversions from September 9, 2016, to December 19, 2016, because of which the bus had to travel 10 km more.

The opposite parties stated that the conductor was issued a memo and directed to take “courteous behaviour” training. The ₹10 was charged given that Rachakonda police imposed traffic diversions. The fare was restored once these were eased.

After taking arguments and evidence placed on record, the Commission noted that the traffic diversions were in force for a limited period. But, the regional managers of Warangal and Nalgonda enforced the longer route for nearly eight months. The Commission stated that higher fares were taken “without caring about the welfare of bus commuters”.

Lauding Mr. Bhaskar’s efforts, the Commission further stated that had it not been for his efforts, the OP “might have continued to charge more amount from the public”.

Since the complaint was not filed on behalf of the public or commuters at large, the Commission sought it fit to reduce the ₹50,000 compensation as ordered by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to ₹25,000. Also, costs of ₹10,000 were imposed.