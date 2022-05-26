TSRTC to use Android-based ticket issuing machines

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will soon move to Android-based ticket issuing machines. The move is expected to allow passengers to book tickets 15 minutes before departure of buses.

Called i-TIMS, the move is touted as passenger-friendly and is expected to save time. As many as 928 i-TIMS will be procured.

These machines will be operated on long-distance routes where the online bookings and reservations are being closed an hour before departure. Payments can be made using debit and credit cards, and by means of UPI.

Information about the number of vacant seats as well as the estimated time of arrival of buses will also be made available to passengers.

In another development, the TSRTC is also planning to roll out smart cards for passengers.