HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TSRTC to ply 5,265 special buses for Bathukamma, Dasara

October 01, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced plans of pressing into service as many 5,265 special buses to cater to the rush of passengers for the upcoming Dasara and Bathukamma festivals.

According to the transport juggernaut, the buses will be available from October 13 to October 25. These special buses are scheduled to run from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to all parts of Telangana, as well as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

TSRTC managing director V.C.Sajjanar said, compared to last year, this year will see 1,000 buses more. He underscored that the ticket fare will not be hiked for special services, and emphasis is on passenger convenience and safety.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.