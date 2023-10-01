TSRTC to ply 5,265 special buses for Bathukamma, Dasara

October 01, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced plans of pressing into service as many 5,265 special buses to cater to the rush of passengers for the upcoming Dasara and Bathukamma festivals.

According to the transport juggernaut, the buses will be available from October 13 to October 25. These special buses are scheduled to run from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to all parts of Telangana, as well as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

TSRTC managing director V.C.Sajjanar said, compared to last year, this year will see 1,000 buses more. He underscored that the ticket fare will not be hiked for special services, and emphasis is on passenger convenience and safety.