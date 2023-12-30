TSRTC to lease small and big properties across its regions to generate revenue

December 30, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has issued e-tender notifications seeking to give out on lease several of its properties, including land parcels, dormitories, and stalls, in bus stations across the State to generate revenue.

The TSRTC is seeking to monetise its Greater Hyderabad Zone’s land parcels in Kachiguda, Medchal, Hakimpet and Shamirpet. While the land parcel in Kachiguda is 4.14 acres, those in Medchal, Hakimpet and Shamirpet, which is a bus station, are 2.83 acres, 2.93 acres and 3.26 acres in size. The lease term is 10 years and is not extendable.

TSRTC officials said that the State road transport undertaking management is keen to have reputed clients, with a vast experience in their business they are in.

Speaking to The Hindu TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V C Sajjanar said: “We are giving these properties on lease to increase the revenue. By giving them on lease we will also be protecting them from encroachments. We are looking for corporates and similar profile clients.”

Smaller properties, both open spaces and pucca structures, suited for tea stalls, fruit stalls, nursery, small restaurants and bakeries, bookstalls, and other retail businesses, and parking spaces will also be given on lease. These are attached to several bus stations across Telangana including those in Amrabad, Teklapalli, Dindi, Gadwal, Alampur, Nalgonda, and Ramannapet. While tender form prices have been fixed according to the category of the bus station, leases too are expected to follow a similar trend. Bus stations have been classified as ‘Major’, ‘A Class’, ‘B Class’ and ‘C Class’.

Monetising TSRTC’s properties has been on the anvil for several years. While some properties were given on lease, sources said that this appears to be a large-scale exercise that is aimed at improving revenues. The intention, according to officials, is to work reducing losses.