August 11, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will launch its live bus tracking app. The app - now called TSRTC Gamyam - has been live for the past couple of months as part of a pilot project. A full launch covering a larger number of buses will be launched on Friday at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station. The app is expected to help commuters to plan their journeys better as it displays routes, stages and the status of the bus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.